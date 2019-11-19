Carol Dean Lambert, 84, of Latham, Ohio, passed away November 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1935, in Pike County, Ohio, to the late William and Mamie Brewster Hankins. On December 24, 1951, she was united in marriage to Wayne Lambert who survives. Also surviving are three children, Donna (Jasper) Chandler of Latham, David (Dorothy) Lambert of Piketon, and Doug (Marianne) Lambert of Waverly; grandchildren, Karrie (Tony) Montgomery, Kelly (Travis) Savage, Keith (Cassandra) Chandler, Zechary (Manessa) Lambert, Colton (Turtle) Lambert, Maggie Lambert and Brady (Kenzie) Lambert; eight great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Roger Dale Lambert. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with David Marhoover officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.