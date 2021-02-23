Donald E. Tong, age 81, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home. He was born April 10, 1939 in Latham, Ohio, son of Eyler “Bud” and Mary Bailey Tong. Surviving are his six children, David Tong of Peebles, Mark Tong of Wakefield, Tamara (Tony) Penwell of Peebles, Michelle (Roger) Risner of Lucasville, James Tong of Peebles, and Thomas (Leah Thompson) Tong of Peebles, daughter-in-law, Tina Tong, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a brother, Roger (Peg) Tong of Peebles. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Chaney Tong, daughter, Dorothy Shanks, son, Kenneth Tong, three grandsons, Owen Tong, Eric Mustard, and Tylor Tong, sister, Margene Smith, two daughters-in-law, Debbie Tong and Glenna Tong, and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond (Catherine) Tong, Daryl (Mae) Tong, and Wilson (Deloris) Tong. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Mike Whitely officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.