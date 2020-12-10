Lottie Marie Chitwood, 91, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Piketon Nursing Center. She was born September 4, 1929 in Beaver, Ohio to the late James Lee and Myrtle Howard Pratt. Surviving are three children, Jo Hornback of Piketon, Robert Chitwood and wife Brenda of Piketon and Larry Chitwood of Waverly; grandchildren, Aimee (Matt) Smith, Andrea (Josh) Leeth, Emily (Drew Gorman) Chitwood, Leanna (Dakota Sparks) Chitwood, Cameron (Erykah) Chitwood, Lafe Chitwood, Bella Chitwood and Dakota Chitwood; great-grandchildren, Zoiee, Creed, Xander, Micah, Ryker and Chance; two sisters-in-law, Wilma and Ann Pratt; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Cleve, William, Dorsey and Paul Pratt; two sisters, Alta Wilson and Clora Baugess; and a son-in-law, Paul Hornback.
Lottie attended Bible Christian Church in Waverly when she was able. She cared for and babysat many different children over the years whom she thought of as grandchildren. Lottie loved cooking and baking for family and friends and had many specialties like “Grandma Lottie’s noodles” and applesauce cake that everyone loved. She will be greatly missed by anyone who was fortunate enough to have her in their life.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly with Pastor Barry Penn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Due to the current state mandate masks will be required.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Piketon Nursing Center and Heartland Hospice for their love and care in their time spent with Lottie.