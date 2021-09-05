Piketon - Lewis Winston Johnson, 66, of Piketon, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Marion General Hospital in Marion, Ohio. He was born October 7, 1954 in Martin, Kentucky, son of the late Spicy Johnson and Gertrude Warrens Johnson of Edgewater, Florida. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Jeremy Johnson of Piketon; two daughters, Sommer (Jeff) Green of Lebonon, Ohio and Jami (Craig) Short of Fayetteville, Ohio; grandchildren, Christian Green, Camryn Green, Haylee Johnson, Kennedy Short, Kadie Short and Grant Short; three sisters, Rose Young, Shela McDowell and Deborah Hollar and a brother, Taylor Gayheart.
Lewis retired in 2014 from the construction industry where he worked in management. His children are appreciative of the values of hard work that Lewis instilled in them.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Lewis Johnson