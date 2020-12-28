Nellie Adda (Conley) Arnett, 85, of Columbia Drive, Waverly, passed 3:35 p.m. Friday, December 25, 2020.
Nellie was born September 12, 1935 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph Lawson Conley and Veva Prudence (Fairchild) Conley. On September 17, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald Eugene Arnett, Sr., who preceded her in death on September 15, 2015.
Surviving are two daughters, Denise (John) Gray and Virginia (Robert) Higginbotham, four grandchildren, Leslie (Pierre) Myles, Joshua (Erin) Ison, R. Andrew (Ali) Higginbotham and Craig (Sara) Arnett, nine great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlotte, Zane, Xzavier, Hope, Mason, Sophia, Hunter and Hudson, two great-grandsons and a brother, Roy Conley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Donald Eugene Arnett, Jr.
Nellie was a retired employee of Pike County Clerk of Courts.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank National Church Residences for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.