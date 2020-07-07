Wanda Mae Pollard, 87, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. She was born April 26, 1933, in Wolf Pen, West Virginia, to the late Stella Goldie Rutter. Surviving are her three sons, Paul and Brooke Pollard of Columbus, Ohio, Parnell and Chris Pollard of Pataskala, Ohio, and Patrick Pollard of Waverly. Grandchildren, Andy and Sam Pollard; and the father of her sons, Paul Pollard. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Ryan Pollard; and her aunts and uncles who were like her siblings, Ann Spadafore, Pauline Reed, Howard Rutter, Woodrow Rutter and Audrey Rutter.
Wanda loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an outgoing people person who never knew a stranger. She always put others first, proudly supporting Rock for Tots and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. She loved to sing and dance. She loved her work at Parker Hannifin and South Central Prosthetic Center and never perceived it as an obligation, but an opportunity to touch many lives over her years there.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Mike Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Piketon.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.