Delores Elaine O’Bryant, 85, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home. She was born October 11, 1935 in Westfield, Pennsylvania to the late Thurston and Alice Simons Watson. On April 3, 1954 she was united in marriage to Bobbie C. O’Bryant who survives. Also surviving are her children, Denise Entler and husband Earl “Sonny” of Waverly, Steven O’Bryant and wife Margaret of Brandenburg, Kentucky and Deidra Cloutier of Waverly; a brother, Kenneth Watson of Corning, New York; a sister, Esther Spencer of St. Louis, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kimmy O’Bryant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas O’Bryant; brothers, Wilbur, Albert, Donald, Eddie, Jimmie and Tommy Watson; sisters, Jeannette Leslie, Evelyn Fenner and Geraldine Ling; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lonnie and Ida O’Bryant.
Delores proudly served her country in the U.S. Army in the Korean conflict.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Harmon Cemetery with Dave Roosa officiating and Military graveside honors conducted by American Legion Post #142 of Waverly. Arrangements are in care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.