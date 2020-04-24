Patricia Ann Johnson Poling, 81, of Waverly, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on the 23rd of April, 2020. She was born 24 June 1938 to the late Lloyd Ellis Johnson and Lucy Jane Claytor Johnson. Patricia was united in marriage to Robert Dale Poling who also preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Ann Sanders Priest; and sister and brothers, Pauline Johnson Lawson, Paul Johnson, Harry Johnson, Gerald Johnson and Gene Johnson. Surviving are her son, William Sanders, and special grandson Heath Hannah who paid close attention to the needs of his beloved Granny. Also surviving is her sister Mary Johnson Minor who will miss the daily visits with Patricia. She is also survived by step children Michael Poling and Bonnie Poling Wright and 11 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Patricia will also be missed by her brothers and sisters of the Bethel Ridge Church in Beaver, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday 28 April 2020 at the Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly, Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.