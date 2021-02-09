Donald Aaron Ramsey, 41, of Waverly, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Known to all as Aaron, he was born December 16, 1979 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Donald Ramsey and Ellen (Ward) Ramsey of Waverly. He was a member of Poes Run United Baptist Church.
Aaron is survived by his loving parents, uncles, Robert (MaryAnn) Ramsey, Marlin (Jenny) Ramsey, and Ernest (Debbie) Ward, aunts, Dorothy Ramsey and Helen Weber, numerous cousins, and some very good friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman Ward, Betty Strausbaugh, Orla and Dulcie Ramsey, aunts, Barbara (Douglas) Miller, Blanche Treva (Mack) Newsome, and uncle, George (Pam) Ward.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elders Arvil Murray Jr. and Skip Stewart. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday. Facemasks are required.