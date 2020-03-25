Verlon (Coke) Mullett, age 66, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio.
He is survived by two sons, Jason (Gwendolynn) Mullett of Oak Hill, Ohio, and Gary Mullett of Piketon, Ohio. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren James, Wesley, Macy, Johnnie, Tatem, Emily, Gary Jr., and Clayton Mullett.
Verlon was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Allen Mullett, his daughter, Shelby Lee Mullett, his granddaughter Elizabeth Mullett, and his parents, Simon and Martha Mullett.
A private graveside service will be held in Mound Cemetery on Friday, March 27.