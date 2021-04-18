Lucasville - Janice Barbara Lucas, 86, of Lucasville, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at SOMC Hospice. She was born on December 27, 1934 in West Portsmouth to the late Elmer Lee Schweinsberg and Alberta Foster Schweinsberg. On August 6, 1956 she was united in marriage to Russell "Tom" Eugene Lucas who survives. In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons; Ronald and Melody "Mitzi" Lucas of Lucasville and Jeff and Denise Lucas of Lucasville; four grandchildren, Kerri and Josh Richardson, Russell "Rusty" and Kayla Lucas, Chelsey Lucas and fiancé Jimmy Thomas and Michael Lucas and Mason Goode; eight great grandchildren, Brayden Richardson, Wyatt Richardson, Addison Lucas, Paisley Richardson, Ava Mae Thomas, Ellie Jo Lucas, Amelia Jean Thomas and Josie Elizabeth Lucas; one brother, Rick and Teresa Schweinsberg of Tennessee and two sisters; Martha and Charles Bobst of Wheelersburg and Carol Wampler of New Boston. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by two brothers; Elmer Schweinsberg and Paul Schweinsberg and two sisters; Ruth Holsinger and Lorraine Vaughters.
Janice attended Bethel Church of Christ in Christian Union, she worked as a telephone operator in Washington D.C. for Chesapeake and Potomac and Portsmouth General Telephone. Janice also retired after 20 years as the clerk for Camp Creek Township.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. David Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Hill Cemetery in Hatch, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Janice Lucas