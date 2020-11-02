William H. "Bill" Humphrey, 77 years, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Bill was born December 5, 1942, in Octa, OH, the son of the late Vora L. and Laura "Alice" (Rankin) Humphrey. Beside his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronnie, George and Mark Humphrey.
Bill worked in timber during his lifetime for Jeff Blanton and Jim Smith Logging Companies in Pike County.
On March 7, 1969, Bill was united in marriage to Linda J. (Hunt) Humphrey who survives. Bill and Linda were blessed with two children, Rachel D. Humphrey of Greenfield and William H. Humphrey, Jr., of Latham; nine grandsons, Bryan Knisley, Bradley Knisley, Jeramiah Knisley, Daniel Knisley, Benjamin Knisley, Ralph Scholz, Zeth Humphrey, Lucas Humphrey, Jaxson Humphrey; one great granddaughter, Kaylynn Knisley; two brothers, James and Bruce Humphrey, both of Latham; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring. Jeff Smith will officiate services with burial to follow in the Washburn Cemetery. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home.
