Dustin Blanton

Beaver - Dustin Bryon Blanton, 57, of State Route 335, Beaver, Ohio, passed 7:24 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home.
Dustin was born June 6, 1963 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of the late James William Blanton and Anna Belle (Hamilton) Blanton.
Surviving are two sons, Seth Blanton (Kristina Horton) and Dustin "Bo" Blanton (Jessica Chance), fiancée, Tammy Newton, a grandchild, Emerson Blanton, and three siblings, James "Tony" Anthony Blanton (Sharon), Cynthia Lykins (Paul), and Christopher Blanton (Patricia).
He was a Lieutenant of the Pike County Sheriff's Office and retired after 30 years of service.
Dustin leaves behind many more people whose lives he touched, including friends and coworkers who he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Wayne Thomas Rattliff, Dwight Blanton, and Wanda Gail Blanton.
Funeral Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Bro. Charlie Tackett officiating.
Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
