Waverly - Wilma Joyce Chattin, 89, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Piketon Nursing Center. She was born February 26, 1932 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Harry and Charlotte DeMint Fleming. Surviving are her children, Jeff Chattin and wife Candy of Waverly, Greg Chattin and wife Debbie of Waverly and Jill Chattin of Piketon; grandchildren, Kelly (Mike) Palmer, Patrick (Clint) Kirkbride, DJ (Jennifer) Kirkbride, Ryan (Elizabeth) Chattin, Lexi (Mike) Beever, Cody Chattin, William Casey (Kristen) Barker and Stephanie (Trent) Pernell; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was a retired school teacher from Waverly City Schools, also working in the Greenfield McClain and McArthur school districts. She was co-owner of Waverly Dairy Queen. Joyce also loved to ride on classic trains.
The family would like to thank the staff at Piketon Nursing Center for their love and care. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 205 North Street, Lucasville, Ohio 45648.
Arrangements in care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Joyce Chattin