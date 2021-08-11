Waverly - Wanda Leota Bolender Roe, 92, of Piketon, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Traditions of Bristol Village in Waverly. She was born March 24, 1929 in Felicity, Ohio daughter of the late Herbert Joel and Genevieve Gertrude Bolender. On June 19, 1954 she was united in marriage to Wilmer Basil Roe who preceded her in death on September 8, 2006. Surviving is a son, John Bolender of Brazil and two brothers, Leon and Merrill Bolender. In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda is preceded in death by a son, Kenton Lee Roe, two brothers, Arnold and Ralph Bolender and a sister, Eleanor Bolender Dedek
Wanda was born and raised on an apple farm in Felicity, Ohio, went to college, married and lived on the farm in Piketon her whole adult life until she finished out her days at Bristol Village. She loved the farm and liked to visit when she got a chance. Wanda was a school teacher for 49 years, working in the Western Local School District and the Scioto Valley School District. She was a graduate of Olivet Nazarene College and was a member of the Waverly Church of the Nazarene for 70 years. Wanda was a praying woman keeping her family and friends lifted up in prayer.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Jim Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00.
