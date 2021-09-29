Avonelle Davis

Waverly - Avonelle Kay (Voelker) Davis, age 73, of Waverly, Ohio went to her heavenly home on the beautiful fall morning of Sunday, September 26, 2021, while in the care of SOMC Hospice. She was surrounded by her loving children, Stacy (Mike) Davis Moorman, Jessica (Chad) Davis Hablitzel, Wesley (Renee) Davis and Jeremy (Autumn) Davis as she went peacefully to be with her Savior. We know beyond a doubt that after hearing, "Well done thou good and faithful servant," she was able to see all the beautiful sights of heaven and run the streets of gold in her brand-new body.
Avonelle was born on March 10, 1948, to John and Ruth (Scheutle) Voelker in Beaver, Ohio who both preceded her in death. She was joined in marriage to Harold S. Davis on September 3, 1969, who preceded her in death in 2019. In addition to her children and their spouses, Avonelle is survived by her brother, Gary (Janet) Voelker of Virginia, grandchildren Makenzie and Layne Moorman, Ira (Rachel) Hablitzel, Gracelyn and Isabelle Hablitzel, Paige and Foster Davis, and Ruby and Asher Davis, plus several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Avonelle was affectionately known as the "Tupperware Lady" as well as the "Lamaze Lady" for years. She and Harold then established Jessica's Attic in 1987. They were the proprietors there for over 30 years. She was a member of Hamman Church where she served her Lord during VBS, organizing their Spring Fling each year, and leading the Hamman Helpers. Avonelle was also very diligent about sending birthday, get well, and sympathy cards not just to members of the congregation, but many of her friends and family. Knowing that she was legally blind for years makes one realize just how seriously she took this ministry and how much it meant to her. Everyone who ever held a Tupperware party with her, took a birthing class from her, was a member of her Girl Scout troop or 4-H Club, or visited Jessica's Attic was blessed with her ready smile and sense of humor. Avonelle never forgot a voice or any member of your family once she met you. Most people never knew of her blindness because she had such a spot-on memory for voices and people because she genuinely loved and cared about everyone she met.
Avonelle was loved in return by so many people. Her brother describes her as the "perfect, loyal sister" and has plenty of stories to back that up. She was a wonderful wife who cared for her husband tirelessly, a caring aunt, and a loyal friend. She was a devoted, loving, and proud mother and grandmother, rarely missing any event in which her offspring were involved including many, many sporting events, quiz bowl games, spelling bees, 4-H shows and award ceremonies, band concerts, graduations, proms, homecomings, choir concerts, dance recitals, piano recitals, and even more musicals. Avonelle was a 1966 graduate of Piketon High School and still cheered on the Piketon Redstreaks as often as possible, though she was a Western Indian fan when the need arose. She loved her little community and all who lived within it.
Avonelle's legacy of service to her Savior, her love for people, the strength she showed through the trials and tribulations in her life, and the grace with which she lived her life left an indelible impression on her family and all who knew her. She never lost those attributes as she traveled her journey to her Savior's side. Go and spread the LOVE and GRACE of the Father in your life and you will receive it back tenfold. This is the legacy by which Avonelle would want to be remembered.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hamman Church with Brian Evans and Jeff Brewster officiating. Burial will follow in Hamman Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm.
