Lula Jean Miller, 73, of Gleason Road, Piketon, Ohio passed 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Lula was born November 28, 1947 in Piketon, Ohio, the daughter of late Clarence “Cat” Smith and Mary (Riley) Smith. In 1987 she was united in marriage to Danny Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Hank (Kristi) Wilburn and Matthew (Amanda) Wilburn, six grandchildren, Hank Miller, Christy Dyke, Kenneth, Haley, Christopher and Matthew Wilburn, Jr., two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Lula Mae and seven siblings, Viola (Donnie) Dyke, Sammy Smith, Jerry Smith, Charles (Paulette) Smith, Henry (Karen) Smith, Harold Hamby and Ronald Smith.
Lula was preceded in death by her parents, son, Terry Lynn Smith, sister, Patricia Newkirk and brother, Harry Smith.
Lula was a homemaker.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio