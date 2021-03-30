Barbara Janice Armintrout has moved on to reunite with the love of her life, Alvin. She was born in Chillicothe on January 2, 1931 to Ora and Mary Elizabeth (Barfell) Rooker, and passed away on March 28, 2021. And for 90 years in between, she brightened this world with her kind heart, quick wit, and selfless love.
Barbara married Alvin after graduating from Waverly High School, and together they built a thriving farm and family. Barbara became a mother to their four children: Jennifer, Joyce, Wayne and Ryan, and also a grandmother to many lucky grandchildren. And as much as Barbara fiercely loved her family, she also doted and worried over anyone or anything who happened into her life that may have been in need of care or love. She was a talented painter, skilled bargain shopper, lover of sweets, gifted gardener, cancer survivor, and too many other amazing things to list here. Barbara always had a fondness for furry (and feathered) creatures, and she would be so happy that, in lieu of spending money on flowers, contributions in her memory would be made to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, to honor both her and two of her beloved companions, Buttercup and Frisky, who she is so happy to see again.
Because Barbara would want everyone to stay safe and healthy, there will be no public calling hours or visitation. For those that would like to celebrate her life, there will be an outdoor gathering at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 3rd at Bloomingburg Cemetery.