Waverly - Charles Mullins Jr., age 61, of Waverly, Ohio, died Saturday October 9, 2021 at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born April 23, 1960, a son of the late William Grayham and Barbara Cook Hoosier. He was united in marriage March 4, 2021 to his wife of 45 years, Bonnie Lou Schreck Mullins, who survives, four children, Jody "Toad" Martin of Waverly, Ohio, Charles Jeremiah Mullins of West Virginia, Barbara Michelle (William) Chenoweth of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Paul Lloyd (Carley) Mullins of Blue Rock, Ohio, his grandchildren, Sheena Martin, Terri Lynn Gierhart, Russell Gierhart, Savannah Williamson, Sydney Williamson, Seth Mullins, Gracie Mullins, Rachelle (Levi) Gee, William Chenoweth Jr., Adam Chenoweth, Cheyenne Mullins,, and Paul Timothy Mullins, numerous great-grandchildren, and one brother, Roy Mullins of Waverly, Ohio.
Charles loved his wife dearly and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a huge heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and would welcome anyone into his home. He never knew a stranger. He loved spending his time with his family, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Saturday October 23, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
www.coxburkittfh.com Charles Mullins Jr.