Phyllis Jean Woods passed away on February 12, 2021 at Portsmouth, Ohio. Phyllis, the daughter of the late Roy and Gladys Vandyke Legg, was born in Pike County and was a 1954 graduate of Piketon High School. Following high school, Phyllis was a telephone switchboard operator in Waverly where she served as a supervisor. She maintained lifelong friendships with some of the other “telephone girls.” For fifty years Phyllis lived in Lorain, Ohio where she was a nurse at Lorain Community Health Partners Hospital. Several years ago Phyllis returned to Waverly to be near her family. An avid reader, Phyllis enjoyed history and genealogy and became an unofficial family historian. She crossed the country several times on sight-seeing trips with family members.
Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Ruth Ann Bowen and husband Rick of Indiana; one grandson, Randy Bowen and wife Melissa of California; one granddaughter, Susanna Bowen of Washington; six sisters, June Dunham, Joan Havens and husband Robert, Joyce Dunn, Sherry Daneault, Jennifer Eitel and husband Danny, and Jill Barch and husband Eddie; and several extended family members. In 2010 Phyllis lost her oldest daughter, Cara Jane Woods, and very special friend, Edward Kenney. She is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Joseph Dunham, David Dunn, and Marcel Daneault.
The funeral for Phyllis will be at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly on Wednesday, February 17 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Rick Bowen officiating. Friends may call beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Mt. Etna Cemetery on Bethel Hill Road in Pike County.