Waverly - Harold Halcomb, 85, formerly of Waverly, Ohio, passed Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Florida.
Harold was born on June 10, 1936 in Delphia, Kentucky, the son of the late Bee Halcomb and Ophia (Miniard) Halcomb. On February 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Billie Jo (Lee) Halcomb, who preceded him in death September 8, 1999.
Surviving are a son, Gregory Harold Halcomb and fiancé Charla Rose of Waverly, daughter, Lisa Lee Bradley of Boca Raton, Florida, and three grandchildren, Nicholas Bradley and wife Alana, Andrea Parks and husband Seth, and Carly Jo Halcomb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Mearl Halcomb.
Harold was a retired realtor and a retiree from Sears of 28 years. He will be missed dearly by his family.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
