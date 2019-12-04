Terry Lee Bowman, age 69, of Piketon, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born December 19, 1949, in McArthur, Ohio, to the late Ivan Bowman and Minnie Lou Queen. Terry was a 1969 graduate of McArthur High School. He was a former employee of Mills Pride, where he was a maintenance worker. Terry was a member of the Big Beaver Golf Club, and he enjoyed golfing, watching sports and cheering for The Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by his wife, Kristy Sue Denney Bowman; children, Tonya Bowman of Naples, Florida, Laura Beth Bowman of Waverly, Tyler R. Bowman (Sasha) of Wilkesville, and Cody Lee Bowman of Wilkesville; grandchildren, Brody L. Bowman and Amia Harris, both of Wilkesville; siblings, Garry Bowman (Julie) of Clearfield, Utah, Mary Stevens (John) of Wellston, Carol Walker (Tony) of McArthur, Larry McAtee of McArthur, Billy Bowman of McArthur, and Louise Wiseman of Illinois; mother-in-law, Laura Malone of Wellston; father-in-law, Richard Denney (Patty) of Galion; brother-in-law, Mike Denney (Kim) of Wellston; close friend, Mark Conkel of New Boston; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his step-mother, Betty Bowman.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 P.M. and burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Terry's memory be given to the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.