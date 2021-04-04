Lucasville - Mary Colegrove, 91, passed peacefully on March 30, 2021 at Legacy Farm surrounded by family.
She was born February 27, 1930 at Zahn's Corner to Theodore and Lucille Moore.
She was united in marriage with Herman Colegrove on October 17, 1949 and birthed 5 children, Tonna (Gary) Hartsock, Jeanie Balzer, Patricia "Tish" Colegrove and Darla (Carson) Mummey. She had 11 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was loved by many nieces and nephews and known to most as Granny.
Mary was born and raised in the Beaver area and was an active member of the VFW Post 9942 and the DAV. She was a resident of Bristol Court in Waverly from 1994 to present and was known for organizing many dinners, games, and events. She was their Social Director without a title. From 1995-2005, she was the chief noodle maker, cookie baker, and Granny Cake maker at First Capital Craft Mall.
Her hobbies were cooking (especially chicken and noodles), canning and making tissue packets with plastic canvas. She was a dedicated Eastern Eagles fan in the 70s and 80s, loved watching college basketball (especially Gonzaga), and she loved her Reds baseball (especially the Big Red Machine, Paul O'Neil, and Todd Frazier). She also loved her gospel music. The Crabb Family and Chuck Compton were her favorites, and she was also a favorite of theirs.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Thomas Colegrove, an infant son, Thomas Joseph Colegrove, her parents, Theodore "Ted" and Lucille Moore, sister, Anna "Ann" Jack, brother, Jim Moore, and many nieces and nephews.
She attended New Covenant Church in Waverly, Ohio and lived a simple faith in Christ Jesus.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Bapst officiating. Burial will follow in Salisbury Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. We offer a special thank you to Hospice for their care and love.
Flowers are welcomed and/or donations to National Church Residents Hospice, 681 East 3rd St., Waverly, OH 45690
www.botkinhornbackfuenralhomes.com Mary Colegrove