Lexington KY - John Tyler Abner was born into this life on September 8, 1990 and left us October 25, 2021.
He was proceeded in death by his Grandfather Burt Rigsby. He leaves behind his husband John Michael Abner and his daughter Shealynn Tolliver, mother Nettie (Steve) Lute: his father, John (Missy) Tolliver: older brother Brandon (Danielle) Alexander and 3 nieces; younger brother Levi Tolliver and several step siblings. He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Betty Rigsby: parental grandparents Pat Tolliver and Kelley (Karen) Tolliver.
Tyler loved the family that he created for himself with his husband John, daughter Shealynn, and fur babies Lilly (dog) and Emily (cat). He loved so generously and was a light to everyone that he met. Ty accepted everyone for who they were and never wanted anyone to feel rejected or alone. This is why Ty had so many friends that he considered family around him, that loved him, and will miss him dearly.
Ty hated funerals and would never want sadness for those that he loved. Therefore, there will be a celebration of his life announced at a later date by his family John Abner and Shealynn Tolliver. John Tyler Abner