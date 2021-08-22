Winifred "Susie" Stevens

Beaver - Winifred Estella "Susie" Stevens, age 89, of Beaver, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday August 18, 2021 at the Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was born April 14, 1932 in Pliny, West Virginia, a daughter of the late John Austin Bowcott and Sylvia Meadows Bowcott. She was united in marriage May 5, 1951 to her husband, Charles William Stevens Sr., who preceded her in death June 23, 2004. Surviving are two sons, Charles "Jr." (Emma) Stevens Jr. of Beaver, Ohio and John Scott (Marsha) Stevens of Beaver, Ohio, three grandchildren, Tara (Luke) Southworth of Lucasville, Ohio, Tiffany (Ross Anderson) Stevens of Jackson, Ohio, and Austin (Fiance` Brooke Foerstel) Stevens of Beaver, Ohio, three great-grandchildren, Madison Southworth, Dalton Southworth, and Hattie Anderson, one great-grandchild on the way, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Bowcott and a sister Phyllis and husband Leroy Stevens.
Susie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Beaver, Ohio and owned and operated Stevens Quick Lunch in Beaver alongside her husband for 35 years.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday August 23, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Pastor Tim Hines officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
