Chillicothe - Thomas Dirk Moore lost his lifelong battle to depression on Monday September 13th, 2021. He was the cherished son of Yvonne "Sue" and Paul Kelley and Darby Dirk Moore, beloved husband of Jourdan (Lisath) Moore, loving father of Atlas and Mila Moore, and adored brother of Lauren Kelley, Taylor Moore and Michelle Tackett. Those who knew Dirk knew that he was an extremely kind and gentle soul, the world's greatest father, and a very talented musician. There was a light about him that captivated everyone in the room, even despite the darkness that he so bravely battled. "We will take you with us in our hearts, Dirk. You will be missed, forever."
A Celebration of Life for Dirk will be on September 26, 2021, at noon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe Ohio. If desired, in lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be directed to https://gofund.me/625cacfb ". Megie Funeral Home/Craver Chapel caring for the family. Thomas Moore