Chad Amlin

Waverly - Chad Jeremy Amlin, 44, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. He was born November 21, 1976 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Charlie and Marsha Hopkins Amlin of Waverly. Also surviving are his children, Harmony, Lillyan, Lyric and Ella Amlin; his sister, Heidi (Chad) Bellmore of Orient, Ohio; nephew, Thomas Rybolt; niece, Charli Bellmore; grandmother, Evelyn Amlin; his fiancé, Mandi Deacon and step-son, Landon Deacon. He was preceded in death by a son, Talan Amlin; paternal grandfather, Charles Amlin, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Forrest and Betty Hopkins; and uncles, William Amlin and William Hopkins.
Chad enjoyed hunting, was an avid Buckeye fan and his children were his world.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastors Mick Whitt and David Marhoover officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at the funeral home.
