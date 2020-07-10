SGT 1st Class, Richard L. Brown, U.S. Army (Ret.), 72, of Interlachen, FL, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, FL. Richard was born in Piketon, OH, and had been a resident of Interlachen for the past nine years coming from Cocoa, FL. In 1988 he retired as a SGT 1st Class from the U. S. Army after 22 years of service. After his service in the military, he attended college and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Structural Engineering through Florida State University. He then went to work for the State of Florida where he worked as a Cartographer, mapping the Geographical Information System (GIS) and retired after 18 years of service. He was very particular about his work. He was most recently helping a friend (Jamie) build a home in Bostwick, FL.
Surviving are a son, Richard Lee Brown, II; a daughter, Teresa Lynn Brown, both of Columbus, GA; the mother of his children, Maude McKinnon of Columbus, GA; a brother, Randy Brown of West Palm Beach, FL; 3 grandchildren, Richard K. Williams, Austin Williams and Nahaliel Brown and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
