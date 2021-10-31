Lexington, Ky - John Tyler Tolliver was born into this life on September 8, 1990 and left us October 25,2021.
He was proceeded in death by his Grandfather Burt Rigsby. He leaves behind his mother, Nettie (Steve) Lute: his father, John (Missy ) Tolliver: his oldest brother Brandon (Danielle) Alexander and 3 nieces; his younger brother, Levi Tolliver and several step siblings. He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Betty Rigsby: paternal grandparents Pat Tolliver and Kelley (Karen) Tolliver.
When Tyler left this world, he was forced to depart from THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE, his daughter Shealynn Tolliver. His love for her was beyond measure and she gave his life meaning.
Tyler was a light that shined so bright and brought happiness and laughter into the lives of the people he knew. He loved hard and he always found good in every person he came in contact with. His love, laughter and smile will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
There will be a celebration of life to honor Tyler on November 7, 2021 at VanGuard Ministries in Piketon, 2:00pm. All friends and family are invited to attend. John Tyler Tolliver