Bainbridge - Chalmer Francis, 83, of Bainbridge, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born in Magoffin County, Kentucky, on June 29, 1938, to Julia (Mann) Francis and Troy Francis. Chalmer was a good and faithful servant for many years. He was saved at and attended Morgantown Church of Christ in Christian Union where he taught Sunday school for fifteen years. He belonged to the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union Local 189 for over 50 years. He had a great love for his family and a vast knowledge of the Bible. He truly enjoyed studying God's Word and talking with and witnessing to others about the Lord. He also enjoyed working on the farm with his cattle, and he had a great sense of humor and loved to tease. He was such a wonderful light to his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Francis, his mother, Julia Francis, and his brother, Elmer Francis. He is survived by wife, LaVera Francis of Bainbridge, Ohio, one son, Kevin (Sherry) Francis of Bainbridge, Ohio, two granddaughters, Felicia Lloyd of Bainbridge, Ohio, and Courtney Francis of Bainbridge, Ohio, one great grandchild, Candice Lloyd of Bainbridge, Ohio, three sisters, Eddith Adkins of Chillicothe, Ohio, Barbara Barnes of Waverly, Ohio, and Patty (Freddie) Tackett of Waverly, Ohio, one brother, Timothy (Cheryl) Francis of Piketon, Ohio, Rick Francis (nephew) of Waverly, Ohio, and many other loving nieces and nephews. Friends and family may pay their respects at the Smith Monroe Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge, Ohio this Saturday 12:00-2:00. There will be a short service following the viewing. Chalmer Francis
