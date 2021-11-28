Estel "Bud" James

Waverly - Estel Albert James, 81, of Prosperity Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 1:59 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Piketon Nursing Center, Piketon, Ohio.
Estel was born December 28, 1939 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Rev. Raymond Estel James and Naomi Pauline (Grooms) James. On April 30, 1960, he was united in marriage to Geraldine (Powers) James, who preceded him in death on April 13, 2020.
Surviving are a son, Mark E. (Terry) James, three sisters, Mary Steinhauer, Martha James and Donna Diles and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Estel was a self-employed gas station owner and mechanic. He attended Nipgen United Methodist Church, loved working with wood and was an avid Tim Horton's goer.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor George Vastine officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
