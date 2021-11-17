Ruby Fisher

Waverly - Ruby Jean Fisher, 93, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 15, 1928 in Williamson, West Virginia, daughter of the late Charles and Lydia Yates Vandyke. On October 11, 1947 Ruby was united in marriage to Richard L. Fisher who preceded her in death on August 13, 2000. Surviving are three children, Steve (Alene) Fisher of Waverly, Brenda (David) Aubrey of Alexandria, Kentucky and Teresa K. Warren of Waverly; grandchildren, Valerie (Adam) Lawrence, Rich (Stephanie) Williams, Ashley (Chance) Keener and Amanda (Barry) Howell; a sister, Verna Barker and twenty-three great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruby was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Ralph and Homer VanDyke, a sister, Ruth Esteen Fisher and a grandson, Adam M. Johnson.
Ruby and her husband Richard owned and operated many businesses in Pike and Jackson counties before retiring in 1989. She was also a member of Waverly Church of Christ.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Waverly Church of Christ on David Rd with Rev. Larry Williams officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
