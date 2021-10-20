Beaver - Walter Lee Gilliland (78) passed away at his home on October 18th, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born in Beaver, Ohio, a son of the late Berniece and Trance Gilliland. He is survived by his daughters Shana (Tony) Gilliland Picklesimer of Williamsport, Ohio, Tanna (Andrew) Gilliland Blackman of Greenville, South Carolina, his grandchildren Jordan (Holley) Gilliland, Grace and Isabella Picklesimer and Leana Blackman.
He is also survived by the mother of his children and dear friend, Judy Wadin Gilliland and his brother-in-law Marvin Workman. Additionally, he is survived by the children of his late wife Sharon Gilliland: Michelle, Nicole, Jeffrey, and Jerry as well as their children.
In addition to his parents and late wife, Walter was predeceased by his stepmother and grandmother to his children, Gladys Gilliland, brother Bob Gilliland, his sisters Mary Lou Workman, and Barbara Roach.
Walt loved his country and proudly served 20 years in the United States Air Force. Walt was a graduate of Beaver High School. He worked as an electrician in Columbus, Ohio for Timken Company before finishing his career with the United Auto Workers at the Delphi plant.
He was an active member of Beaver's VFW post #9942 as well as Waverly's American Legion Merritt Post #142. Walt was an avid fan of racing of all levels from dirt tracks to NASCAR. He was a friend to many and never met a stranger.
Funeral services begin 11:00 A.M. Friday October 22, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Rev. Ronnie Hines officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8:00 P.M. Thursday October 21, 2021 at the funeral home. The family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Beaver VFW Post #9942, PO BOX 301, Beaver, OH 45613.
www.coxburkittfh.com Walter Gilliland