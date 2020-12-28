Robert Warren Brannan passed away on December 23, 2020, at The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born May 25, 1945 at home in Piketon, on Smith Hill, the oldest son of the late Warren Denver Brannan and Hazel Augustus Lute Brannan. On November 27, 1968 he was united in marriage to Barbara Montgomery, who survives.
Also surviving are daughter Cindy Schiketantz of Stratford, Ontario, Canada, her husband Erich, and their daughter Ericha; two sisters, Frances and Hazel; additional step-grandchildren Josh, Ashton, David, Steve, Derrick, Mike, and Hank; cherished dog, Penny; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Todd Scott; three brothers and three sisters. His younger sister Susan passed away one day after him.
Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Before retiring, he and Barbara owned and operated many small businesses in the Pike County area. Their video stores, especially, hold many good memories for area residents.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation will be handled by Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.