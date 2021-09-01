Richard Rittenhouse

Waverly - Richard Dale "Little Rick" Rittenhouse, 47, of Waverly, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born March 18, 1974 in Columbus, Ohio son of Dale E. Rittenhouse and stepmother Janet L. Rittenhouse of Waverly and Anetta Surrette of Columbus. Surviving are a brother, Chad Boysel of Columbus, two sisters, Frankie Boyer of Columbus and Charlotte Boyer of Ashville, Ohio; a daughter, Katelyn Bunkee of Minford, Ohio; a granddaughter, Amiya Sage Vanhoy; grandmother, Delsie Bridenbaker of Waverly; special aunt, Bonnie Lou Robinette of Waverly and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Shawn Boysel.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio with Larry Williams, Minister officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery in Waverly, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
