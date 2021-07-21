Waverly - Hazel "Katy" Horsley
Katy Maple Horsley passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 while residing at the Resthaven Skilled Nursing Facility in McDermott, Ohio following a brief illness.
Katy was born Hazel Katherine Wickline on August 31, 1941 in Beaver, Ohio to Preston Lee Wickline and Lois Moore Wickline who proceeded her in death several years ago. She has one sister, Donna Jean Fairchild who survives.
On December 31, 1961, Katy (as she preferred to go by), married Larry Michael Maple at Allen Chapel Church in Beaver, Ohio. They spent the first couple years of their marriage living in Columbus where they became close friends with Ishmael and Eileen Horsley, a friendship that would last for many years and whose paths would take an unexpected twist in the future.
On January 19, 1964, she and Larry had their only child, a son whom they named George Michael Maple. The family lived their entire lives in Waverly until Larry passed away on March 6, 2001 due to complications from a liver transplant.
As fate would have it, on September 4, 2010, Katy married her lifelong friend Ishmael Horsley, whose wife Eileen had passed away from cancer. Two separate families that had been friends for many years now became one and Mike had brothers, that he had never had, in Jeff and John. Ishmael passed away in 2017, but the families have held on to the bonds that had tied them together.
Katy is survived by her son George Michael and his wife Lori; her two beautiful granddaughters Emily Nicole (Andrew) Rinehart and Olivia Christine Maple; and her most recent treasure, her only great-grandchild, Floyd Emmitt Rinehart.
Katy is also survived by her sister Donna Jean (James) Fairchild, and her nieces Roxanne, Sandy, Joyce, and their families. Also surviving are Jeff and John Horsley and their families, as well as many other family members.
Katy most recently attended the Waverly Bible Christian church in Waverly. However, her passion was the ministry of Mt. Hope Bible Camp in Otway, Ohio. This was a place that she served for many summers as a cook and ministered to boys and girls coming to learn about Jesus. She instilled a love for Christ and the camp that she passed on to her son, her granddaughters and undoubtedly a love that will be passed on someday to little Emmitt.
Over the years, Katy and her family established many friendships while attending church at Mt. Tabor Community Church, Dailyville FWB, New Covenant CCCU as well as Waverly Bible Christian. The family would like to thank the many friends that supported and prayed for her over the past couple of months. Your prayers and expressions of kindness will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that anyone wishing to make a contribution in Katy's memory, can send gifts of remembrance to:
Mt. Hope Bible Camp
3162 Mt Hope Rd
Otway, Ohio 45657
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed and George Michael Maple. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery, Richmond Dale, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Boyer Funeral home.
