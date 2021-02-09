Thomas Randall Brownfield, 69, of Piketon, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Piketon Nursing Center. He was born March 11, 1951 in Waverly, Ohio to the late Dewey and Geraldine Meeker Brownfield. On September 15, 1982 he was united in marriage to Kathy Brewster Brownfield who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Matthew Smith and wife Aimee of Waverly, Nathan Brownfield and wife Jamie of Waverly and Zachary Brownfield and wife Sarah of Waverly; grandchildren, Zoiee, Creed, Zane, Wyatt, Aria, Hattie, Linkoln, Caleb and Jacob; a brother, Ronnie (Sandy) Brownfield of Piketon; sisters, Doris Dyke of Waverly, Donna (Jim) Brodess of Piketon and Linda (Tim) Murphy of Waverly; and a special father-in-law, John Paul Brewster.
Tom made his career driving semi-truck and was always an excellent provider for his family. He was a handyman and jack of all trades. Tom always enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In his later years he thoroughly enjoyed being “Pappy” to his grandkids.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.