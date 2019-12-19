Robert William Fout, 68, of Beaver, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home. He was born May 5, 1951, in Stockdale to the late Raymond Fout Jr. and Darlene Lykins who survives. On April 4, 1981, he was united in marriage to Sandra Reese Fout who survives. Also surviving are a son, Adam Fout of Beaver; two sisters, Vanessa (Jeff) Burkitt of Piketon and Heide (Jeremy) Isaac of Navarre, FL; and his step-mother, Berneta “Minnie” Fout of Waverly. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Ray Fout, and a brother, Jonathan Ray Fout.
He was a farmer and was retired from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He was president of the Pike County Fair Board and a member of Masonic Lodge Orient #321 of Waverly. His greatest honor was when his fellow board members named a new barn after him at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, December 23, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Julie Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 8:00 pm on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pike County Agricultural Society, 311 Mill St. Piketon, Ohio 45661.