Waverly - Inez Faye Oyer, 80 of Blain Highway, Waverly, Ohio, passed 5:25 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 in Westmoreland Place, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Faye was born on October 17, 1940 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jasper Cleveland Caudill and Vertie (Daniels) Caudill. On June 6, 1958, she was united in marriage to James Whitcomb Oyer, who preceded her in death March 9, 2020.
Surviving are two daughters, Sheila Faye (Keith) Brown and Joetta (Patrick) Mulhollen, son, Barry Wayne (Cindy Dement) Oyer, four grandsons, Joshua Brown, Shawn Brown, Obadiah Oyer and Malachi (Abigail) Oyer, and two great-grandchildren, Lydia Charlotte Oyer and Levi Thomas Oyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Mary Frances Booth, infant sister, Eletta Caudill, and two brothers, Lowell Caudill and Winston Caudill.
Faye retired from Sales. She was also active in many organizations throughout the years including Girl Scout's of Ohio Board of Directors, and a Troop Leader, 4-H leader, and she served several missions to Haiti with Hope Missions. Faye was also the secretary of the Scioto Valley Christian Conference. Nevertheless, with all those accomplishments, nothing was more important than her family and faith. She participated in Christmas Plays, was the Sunday School teacher and involved in other various church activities.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly.
