Odessa Mae Haven, 83, of Cherry Street, Waverly, Ohio passed 10:29 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.
She was born June 9, 1937 in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James Franklin Wright and Vesta (Sturgill) Wright. On July 4, 1980, she was united in marriage to John Haven, who preceded her in death April 2004. Odessa was also preceded in death by her former husband, Delle Williams in February 1987.
Surviving are eight children, Jim (Mary) Williams, Jeff (Rebecca) Williams, Tracy (Ray) Stalcup, Bobby Haven, John Haven, Jerry Haven, Suzie Haven, and Joni (Bill) Ward, fifteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, brother, Ollie Wright, and three sisters, Judy Howard, Donna (Roger) Day, and Alma (Gerald) Bailey.
Odessa was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, daughter, Renee Grooms, son, Larry Haven, sister, Charlene and two brothers, Earl and Bill Wright.
Odessa attended New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union, Waverly, Ohio, and was a retired nursing assistant at Pleasant Hill Manor.
Arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation services.