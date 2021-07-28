Linda Cottle

Chillicothe - Linda Louise Cottle, 74, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 4:16 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Frontier Community Services, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Linda was born February 3, 1947, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard Raymond Cottle and Virginia Ethel (Cook) Cottle, who survives.
She is survived by an uncle, Wayne Edward Cook, and three aunts, Fannie Kreis, who was her devoted and loving caregiver for many years, Bethel Fox, and Margene Frey. Also, four cousins, Martha Cottle Spetnagle, Evelyn Cottle, Connie Cottle and Danny Joe Cottle.
Linda attended the Alma Methodist Church. She was known for her love of family, children, art drawings, sense of humor and much more.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Omega Cemetery in Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
