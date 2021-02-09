Betty Leeth, 82, of Susan Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 12:15 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at her home.
Betty was born November 25, 1938 in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Pearl Lambert and Della M. (Humphrey) Lambert. On December 25, 1955, she was united in marriage to James Marion Leeth, who preceded her in death on April 13, 2012.
Surviving are three children, Randy (Karen) Leeth, Brenda Leeth and Jeff (Misty) Leeth, six grandchildren, Lauren (Kyle), Evan, Xander, Jack, Jordan (Cody) and Cameron, three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Ellah, and McKenzie, two brothers, Wayne Lambert and Ralph Lambert, and two sisters, Faye (Jeffrey) Spriggs and Ruby (Roger) Tackett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Paul Lambert and Howard Lambert, and two sisters, Irene Hall and Esther Burkitt.
Betty was a retired sales associate, a homemaker, and attended Smith Chapel Church. She loved quilting, scrapbooking, and her family. She was very devoted to her grandchildren. Betty was determined to see the birth of her third great-grandchild and with the help of Dr. Rose, this was possible.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Mick Whitt and John Wiscup officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adena Cancer Center or National Church Residences Hospice.