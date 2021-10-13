Waverly - Michael H. Schaffner, age 59, of Waverly, Ohio, died Saturday October 9, 2021 at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born May 28, 1962 in Findlay, Ohio, a son of the late Harry Schaffner and Sheila Ann Axline Schaffner. He is survived by the mother of his children with whom he cared for deeply and shared a special relationship, Leisa (Troy Harshey) Schaffner, one son, Michael Schaffner Jr., two grandchildren, Bryce Schaffner and Mason Schaffner, one brother, Doug (Anita) Schaffner, a daughter-in-law, Alicia Legg, father-in-law, James Tackett, several nieces and nephews, and a host of very special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Allen Schaffner, one brother, Trevor Schaffner, and his mother-in-law, Libby Tackett.
Michael cherished his children and grandchildren and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren hunting and fishing, or anything outdoors.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday October 13, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Givens Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
