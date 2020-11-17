Dr. LeRoy Harold Parks Jr., DO, 65, of Circleville, formerly of Chillicothe, passed unexpectedly November 12, 2020, as the result of a cardiac arrest.
Lee was born July 7, 1955, in Aurora, IL, to the late LeRoy H. and Frances J. Kahoun Parks. On September 5, 2001, he married Heidi Benson Parks, who survives. Also surviving are his five children, Haley (Skylar) Gibson, Circleville, Emily Parks, Oklahoma, Sarah Parks, Texas, Katie and Zack Parks, Circleville; two grandchildren, Henry, and Huck Gibson; a brother, David Grant, Texas; a sister, Victoria Lemieux, Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and his special little dog Sally. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, Benson Grant, and a stepbrother, Bob Grant.
Dr. Parks was a beloved physician at the Adena Health System for over 28 years. He had a distinguished career, having served on many boards throughout his career and was the past chief of the Ob/gyn department. While there he touched many hearts and brought thousands of beautiful babies into this world. He will be remembered by his patients for his caring and compassionate ways and most importantly for making them feel like they were the only thing that mattered.
Lee was a Lt. Colonel in the Ohio Air National Guard for over 16 years, serving in the Toledo 112th Fighter Squad flying F16 Fighting Falcons as a flight surgeon. He enjoyed all his construction projects and in the last few years developed a love for Marblehead, Ohio. Staying at the lake, watching the boats with his morning coffee, driving his family around on the water, tubing and navigating brought him so much peace and happiness.
Lee was a great man, he was humble, kind, compassionate, and could make you feel like you had his undivided attention. He held a special place in a lot of people’s hearts. To our family, he was our everything. We will always remember those beautiful steel blue eyes and the special little grin he would give us. He will be loved always and never forgotten.
We can no longer see you with our eyes, touch you with our hands, but we will feel you in our hearts forever. We always felt his love, and knew he would do anything in the world for us.
Family and friends may call 3-7 pm Tuesday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Public graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday in Forest Cemetery, Circleville. Masks will be required to enter the funeral home for the visitation, and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Lee H. Parks Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Adena Health Foundation, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
