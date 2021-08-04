Harold Tate

Piketon - Harold David "Tater" Tate, age 70. Born on August 1, 1950 in West Virginia to Margaret Topping, passed away on Saturday July 31, 2021 at home, in his yard surrounded by loved ones.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Zella, son Harold David Tate III and daughters Cheryle Tate, Angie Looney, Lauretta McQueen, Theresa Mullett and Mary and Jarrod Hiles, mother-in-law, Joyce Borders, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his mother, Harold was preceded in death by two sons, Harold David Tate II and Douglas Tate, daughter, Ella Borders and father-in-law, Tom Borders.
He was a retired truck driver and currently employed by Jeff Short of PAR Track Stripping. He was a proud member of the Eagles and enjoyed playing Bluegrass music with his friends. It goes without saying that he will be sadly and greatly missed by all that had the privilege to have known this amazing man.
Harold's memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August, 4th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at his residence with burial following in Mt. Latham Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
