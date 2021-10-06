Donna Anderson

Piketon - Donna Mae Anderson, 73, of Piketon, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the care of Adena Regional Medical Center. She was surrounded by her loving family as she took her last breath and stepped into eternity with Jesus.
Donna was born on April 10, 1948, to Leonidas and Hazel (Mustard) Woolridge of Piketon, Ohio. On December 16, 1967, she was joined in marriage to Phillip James Anderson who survives. She had four children, LaDonna (CJ) Eversole, Rebecca Clifford, Angel Swain and Phillip Anderson Jr., thirteen grandchildren (whom she loved with all she was), Mason (Erica) Farleigh, Brent (Jessica) Swain, Becca Lynn (Andrew) Gonzales, Christopher Swain, Corey Swain, Courtney Swain, Jamie Clifford, Pink Farleigh, Brandon Swain, Hope Clifford, Gracey Swain, Isaiah Eversole and Zane Eversole and was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Gabe Farleigh, Jade Farleigh, and Luke Gonzalez
Also surviving are her brothers, Charley Woolridge, Leon Woolridge, and Roger Woolridge.
She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Anderson Jr., father, Leonidas Woolridge, brother, John Woolridge, sister, Rita Boedicker.
Donna was a long-time member of Lucasville Church of God and a secretary for Dr. Williams.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Woolridge Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio.
