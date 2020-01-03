Bryan Allen Shepherd, 27, of Valleyview Drive, Piketon, Ohio, passed 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Bryan was born March 12, 1992, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Kershul Ray Shepherd and Tina (Monst) Conley and husband Randy of Piketon, Ohio.
Also surviving are two sisters, Tori Conley and Pamela Shepherd, three brothers, Justin Monst, Kevin Shepherd, and Adam Shepherd, grandparents, Mary Ann and George Rudd, Russell H. Conley, Carl and Lavada Monst and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparent, Janet Conley, and two uncles, David Rudd and Ricky Conley.
Bryan was a 2011 graduate of Piketon High School, a sawmill worker and a member of the Mt Zion Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the time of service on Sunday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boyer Funeral Home, 125 West Second Street, Waverly, Ohio, to help with final expenses.