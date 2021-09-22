Piketon - William Hassel Bailey, 74, of Shyville Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
William was born July 6, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Hassel Bailey and Mattie (Howard) Bailey. He was united in marriage to Delores Bailey who preceded him in death.
Surviving are a son, William Allen Bailey and finance Theresa of Piketon, Ohio; two grandchildren, Winston (Natasha) McKnight and Kendra (Rudy) Brown; four great-grandchildren, Branson, Berkley, Logan, and Motley; two brothers, Dave Bailey and Marvin Bailey; and one sister, Etta Neal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister, Ella Lee Coddington.
William was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Army and a retired Heating and Air Technician.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback in Piketon, Ohio with Pastor Wayne Conley, officiating. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday
