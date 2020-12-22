Robert Earl Burton, 66, of Piketon, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at OSU-Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born May 4, 1954 in Paintsville, Kentucky, son of the late Thomas Earl and Sola Isaac Burton. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Dyke Hannah of Piketon; siblings, Sharon Hackworth and husband Terry, Terri Burton, David Burton, Danny Burton, Stacy Hensley and husband Clarence, and Scott Burton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert Brice Burton, his brothers, Shawn and Earl Lee Burton, a sister, Pamela Sue Burton Myers and his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Juanita Dyke.
Bob was an electrician with IBEW. Bob was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles in Waverly, Ohio and Loyal order of the Moose in Waverly, Ohio 2263 and the VFW of Piketon, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Rev. Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at the funeral home.