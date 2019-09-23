Sammie Milton Cooper Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully at 9:45 am September 22, 2019, at CareCore at Westmoreland, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Born June 18, 1940, in Springfield, OH, the son of Sammie Milton Cooper Sr. and Minnie Looney Cooper, later Montgomery. He was preceded in death by father, mother, and sister Linda “Katie” Stokes and a step-brother Mark Montgomery, and is survived by two sisters, Denise (Mike) Berry of Marysville, Nancy (Karl) Newsom of Jackson, one stepsister, Maria (Tony) DeCastro of Wellston and one brother-in-law, Tom Stokes of Centerville.
Sam married Beverly Ann Cooper February 28, 1988, who survives after 31 years of marriage.
He has one adopted son Giles Blain Cooper of Chillicothe, and five stepsons, Gerald “Jed” Dailey of Hilliard, Bruce (Linda Deacon) Dailey, Tim Dailey, Mark (Gabriella Mongiardo) Dailey of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Scott Dailey.
Grandchildren include: Sarah (Phil) Brickner, Kimberly Dailey, AnnMarie Dailey, Chanda Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Cody Dailey, Jessica Dailey, Dewey Dailey, and Keith (Crystal) Meyers. Great-grandchildren include: Grant, Kara, Eric, Justus, Caleb, Patrick, Aden, Dickson and Noah.
Sam retired from International Harvester and from Martin Marietta in Piketon. In his spare time and after retirement, Sam enjoyed farming, hunting and attending family gatherings.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, September 25 and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Westmoreland Place in Chillicothe.